Success for Worksop junior table tennis players

A number of table tennis players in Worksop have enjoyed recent success.

Several junior players in the DTH Engineering sponsored Worksop & District Table Tennis League have enjoyed some remarkable successes.

Earlier this season Will Short was accepted onto the Government funded Diploma in Sporting Excellence (DiSE) Programme and in April will travel to Austria to play in the Linz international Junior Open. He has played County Junior Premier Division, and won the top band at the Nottingham 2 star under 19 open.

Sam Batty has played County Juniors Premier Division in his first year in the junior age group.

Anna Wong has been selected to play for the County Cadets Team in the Nottinghamshire Premier Division.

Theo Bezoari Oldfield won the Nottinghamshire Schools Under 13s event without dropping an end, winning the right to play in the National Schools Finals in a few months time. Theo has also been picked for the County Cadet Premier Division Team.

Elliott Houghton won the Nottinghamshire Schools Under 11 event, also winning a place in the National Schools Finals. Elliott has also been picked for the County Cadet Premier Division team. This team is for under 15s and Elliot is under 11 – an amazing achievement!

Josh Taylor has recently represented Lincolnshire in the County Junior Championships.

These young players have beneffited from excellent playing facilities and coaching offerd by the League at a number of venues across the town.

If you are interested in finding out more about playing table tennis in Worksop & District, be it as a beginner or as a more experienced player, and of any age, then contact [email protected]