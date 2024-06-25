Success again for Worksop’s Alex Rushby at Junior Ice Hockey National Finals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For the second year running Nottingham Lions U16 ice hockey team triumphed in the National Finals at Sheffield to become National Champions once more – and 15-year-old Worksop boy Alex Rushby, the team captain played a pivotal role.

Meeting Southern Champions Haringey Hounds in the semi-final, the Lions held them to a 2-2 draw at the end of normal time, but with three minutes of the five minute three-on-three overtime period gone, Rushby skated the length of the ice to score the winner.

Swindon Leopards provided stiff opposition in the final and Nottingham found themselves a goal down at the end of the 15 minute period.

However a strong showing in the next two periods saw Nottingham net four goals, two from forward Theo Thomas with assists from Rushby, and two from defenceman Samuel Miller.

Alex ceclebrating winning goal v Haringey

The Nottingham team then controlled the game to see out the win 4-1 and retain the U16 national title.

Alex also played for Lions’ U18 team, which reached the national finals after winning the U18 North Division One title.

And, although Alex scored two goals and one assist, the Lions went down 7-4 to Slough Jets in the semi-final.

Alex once again topped the National scoring charts at U16 with 34 goals and 24 assists to register 61 points and position him 10th in the National All-Time Scoring charts at U16.