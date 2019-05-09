Strong Bassetlaw Triathlon Club turnout in Lincoln

There was a strong turn out from Bassetlaw Triathlon Club for the recent Lincoln Sprint Triathlon.

The event started and finished at the David Lloyd Lincoln Health Club where athletes took on a 400m pool swim followed by a 23km bike route and a 5km run along the towpath of the Fossdyke Canal.

The 16 local triathletes had start times spread across a couple of hours but everyone completed the course.

First female home for the club was Suzanne Davies in a time of 1:19:27, which was second place in her age category. First male home was Steve Chambers, the club’s head coach, in a time of 1:08:02. This put Steve second in his age category. Yannie Duveen was second in her age category in a time of 1:24:57.

Other club members have also been competing in events further afield.

Craig Reap was in Quarteria, Portugal for the ETU Sprint event, Kevin Dunne completed the Tissington Trail Marathon, Janet Buckley ran the London Marathon and Gareth Hughes raced in the Middle Distance Challenge Mogan, Gran Canaria.