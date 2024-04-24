Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liliana, who trains every day at the town’s Street Kickboxing Club, won a gold medal in the K1 Ligh Contact formula and a silver medal in the Kickboxing Ligh Contact formula.

Liliana is a successful fighter and has already won titles such as world and European champion in kickboxing.

Winning gold at the ISKA England Championships 2024 shows that she is one of the best kickboxing fighters in her age category.

Lilliana Gronkiewicz shows off her two medals.