Street Kickboxing Club’s Liliana Gronkiewicz lands more medals
Liliana Gronkiewicz, a 12-year-old student at Outwood Academy Valley, Worksop, won a gold medal and a silver medal at the ISKA (International Sport Karate Association) Championships in Gloucester.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Liliana, who trains every day at the town’s Street Kickboxing Club, won a gold medal in the K1 Ligh Contact formula and a silver medal in the Kickboxing Ligh Contact formula.
Liliana is a successful fighter and has already won titles such as world and European champion in kickboxing.
Winning gold at the ISKA England Championships 2024 shows that she is one of the best kickboxing fighters in her age category.
Lilianka was prepared for the championship by coaches Artur Gronkiewicz and Robert Gronkiewicz and students of the Street Kickboxing Club and the club are now preparing for their next kickboxing championships and tournaments.