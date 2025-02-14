Street Kickboxing Club Worksop wins gold medals again

Four young fighters from Street Kickboxing Club Worksop have won medals at the English Championship.

The English Championships took place in Barnsley from 7th to 9th February, with 1500 fighters from 21 countries including the Street Kickboxing Club from Worksop.Four young fighters from Worksop took part in the championships, 12-year-old Liliana Gronkiewicz won two gold medals winning fights in kickboxing and boxing, 16-year-old Brayan Wycislik won a gold medal in the K1 formula, 14-year-old Edvin Matacino won a gold medal in boxing and eight-year-old Alice Ciesielska won a bronze medal in kickboxing, the fighters were prepared for the English Championships by trainers Artur Gronkiewicz and Robert Gronkiewicz together with the entire Street Kickboxing Club, of course we are preparing for the next starts at the European and World Championships.