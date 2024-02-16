Street Kickboxing Club Worksop wins gold medals again.

The WKO English Championships 2024 took place from February 2 to 4 in Barnsley, over 700 fighters competed at the English Championships. For two days fighters from various clubs and countries fought on six boxing rings and eight mats. Four fighters from the Worksop club, two girls and two boys, fought in the kickboxing and boxing formulas - the balance is as follows: two gold medals and four silver medals. As always, coaches Artur Gronkiewicz and Robert Gronkiewicz prepared the fighters for the championship. The medal winners are: