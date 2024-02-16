Street Kickboxing Club Worksop wins gold medals again.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The WKO English Championships 2024 took place from February 2 to 4 in Barnsley, over 700 fighters competed at the English Championships. For two days fighters from various clubs and countries fought on six boxing rings and eight mats. Four fighters from the Worksop club, two girls and two boys, fought in the kickboxing and boxing formulas - the balance is as follows: two gold medals and four silver medals. As always, coaches Artur Gronkiewicz and Robert Gronkiewicz prepared the fighters for the championship. The medal winners are:
Liliana Gronkiewicz, an 11-year-old girl, won gold in kickboxing and silver in boxing
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alice Ciesielska, a seven-year-old, won silver in kickboxing
Gabryel Śliwa, a 13-year-old boy, won a gold medal in kickboxing and a silver medal in boxing
Edvin Matacino, a 13-year-old boy, won a silver medal in boxing.
Huge congratulations to the fighters and fans who supported them.
Of course, we are now preparing for the next championships and galas.