Street Kickboxing Club Worksop triumphs at World Championships

By Artur Gronkiewicz
Contributor
Published 5th Aug 2025, 00:19 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2025, 10:26 BST
13-year-old Liliana Gronkiewicz is the World Champion
The Street Kickboxing Club Worksop has come away with an impressive medal haul at the WKO World Open Championships 2025.

It was another massive success for the Street Kickboxing Club Worksop! Two of their fighters competed at the prestigious WKO Open World Championships 2025 in Barnsley from August 1-3. The event was the biggest of its kind in England in years, with 2,500 competitors from 28 countries.

Our local fighters performed exceptionally well:

* Liliana Gronkiewicz (13), a student at Outwood Academy Valley, won three medals: a gold in boxing, and a silver and a bronze in kickboxing. Liliana showed incredible determination, fighting for three consecutive days on both the rings and the mats.

Kacper Tyczyński silver medal at the World Championships

* Kacper Tyczyński secured a silver medal in the K1 Full Contact category after two impressive fights.

Huge congratulations to these talented athletes from Worksop! Their coaches, Artur Gronkiewicz and Robert Gronkiewicz, along with the entire Street Kickboxing Club, prepared them for the championships.

The fighters are now getting ready for their next challenge: the WKA World Championships. Wish our amazing athletes the best of luck!

