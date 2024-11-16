Street Kickboxing Club celebrate a gold medal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Street Kickboxing Club in Worksop are celebrating another gold medal.

The WKO British Open Tatami Championships 2024 took place on November 10 in Barnsley, competitors from all over England and beyond came to the championship.

Club member Alice Ciesielska (8) took part in the English championship and won the gold medal in light contact kickboxing and a silver medal in the low kick formula, huge congratulations to the talented young fighter, she was prepared for the English championship by coaches Artur Gronkiewicz and Robert Gronkiewicz together with the entire Street Kickboxing Club Worksop.

In just one week, competitors from the Street Kickboxing Club are flying to Germany for the WBC championships of the largest boxing organization in the world, fighters from Worksop Liliana Gronkiewicz, Alexander Owczarek and Krystian Such will fight at the championships, keep your fingers crossed for our fighters.