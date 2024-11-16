Street Kickboxing Club celebrate a gold medal

By Artur Gronkiewicz
Contributor
Published 16th Nov 2024, 19:00 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2024, 08:57 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Street Kickboxing Club in Worksop are celebrating another gold medal.

The WKO British Open Tatami Championships 2024 took place on November 10 in Barnsley, competitors from all over England and beyond came to the championship.

Club member Alice Ciesielska (8) took part in the English championship and won the gold medal in light contact kickboxing and a silver medal in the low kick formula, huge congratulations to the talented young fighter, she was prepared for the English championship by coaches Artur Gronkiewicz and Robert Gronkiewicz together with the entire Street Kickboxing Club Worksop.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In just one week, competitors from the Street Kickboxing Club are flying to Germany for the WBC championships of the largest boxing organization in the world, fighters from Worksop Liliana Gronkiewicz, Alexander Owczarek and Krystian Such will fight at the championships, keep your fingers crossed for our fighters.

Related topics:WorksopEnglandBarnsleyGermany
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice