Sprint race starting to attract a crowd

Members of Bassetlaw Triathlon Club were out in force to publicise the club’s award-winning sprint event to be held in August.

The team were in Clumber Park on Saturday morning to hand out flyers, give information and answer any questions that people had about the event.

The sprint includes a 400m pool swim, 24km ride on local roads and finishes with a 5km run in the locality of BPL Leisure Centre.

The event, won the East Midlands Triathlon’s Event of the Year in 2018, is well-marshalled and supported by volunteers from both the club and community. Teams of three may also enter so that each person completes on part of the event.

Also available for entrants is the option to join a novice training day. Anyone interested in entering can do so by visiting www.bassetlawtriclub.co.uk/events.