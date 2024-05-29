Spooner stars in excellent win for Clumber Park against North Wheatley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Clumber Park triumphed over North Wheatley with an excellent 214 run win in the Bassetlaw & District League Championship at the weekend.

It didn’t look a promising start for Clumber when skipper Mark Dean lost his sixth consecutive toss and was put into bat in perfect bowling conditions.

The first hour wasn’t great for Clumber, but Josh Womble and stand-in opener Ben Perkins got stuck in and survived, adding a gutsy 35 before Ben fell for 18 from 37 balls – a crucial contribution in the conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tim Shelley (10) and Darren Spooner didn’t stick around for too long, but then Clumber’s middle order demonstrated some outstanding partnerships, with excellent contributions from James Davies (35), Zak Berridge (34) and Jasper Dennison (28).

Clumber’s ‘Men of the Match’ - Joshua Womble (R) and Darren Spooner (L).

At the other end, Josh Womble was playing some divine shots. Mixing watchful defence with the sweetest timed boundaries, he smoked 10 sixes and 9 fours in a blistering display of 117 runs from 118 balls.

An outstanding knock on a difficult track. Clumber Park finished on an excellent 293-6 at the interval.

With a heavy drizzle starting to fall at the start of the second half, North Wheatley had the advantage of the ball skidding on to the bat and now tricky bowling conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Perkins (1-24) finally made the breakthrough with the score on 34, bowling Harrison.

From this point on though, it became the Darren Spooner show.

Darren tore apart the North Wheatley batting line-up, finishing with outstanding figures of 10 overs, four maidens and 6 -29.

In between Darren's spell was a suicidal run out, before Hayden Cox (2-4) came on to polish things off, North Wheatley falling to 79 all out.