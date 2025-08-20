Spirited Worksop Town fall to late defeat at Radcliffe

Despite a spirited effort, Worksop Town were defeated 2-1 away at Radcliffe FC in Tuesday night’s National League North clash

A late goal from the home side completed a fightback against the Tigers at the Neuven Stadium.

​Worksop manager Craig Parry was disappointed with the manner of the goals conceded and said: “We’ve got to stop feeling sorry for ourselves in conceding stupid goals, especially when you come away to a tough place.

​“We put our bodies on the line for 80 minutes, and got ourselves in the lead. We knew they were going to come out well, and for the majority of the second half, it was attack versus defence.

Aleks Starcenko in action for the Tigers at Radcliffe - Photo by Lewis Pickersgill

​“The goals we’ve conceded, we’ve just thrown the rule book out of everything that we’ve tried to do, and it’s not just individual errors, it’s collectively.”

​Radcliffe started brightly, with Danny Greenfield firing over from distance in the opening exchanges.

Worksop soon responded, as Joe Leesley’s long throw eventually led to a cross headed goalward by Luke Waterfall, forcing an early save.

​The pressure from Worksop grew in the 26th minute when Leesley’s corner caused chaos in the box.

After referee Sam Bragg warned players for grappling, Liam Hughes was brought down, earning a penalty. Hughes stepped up and calmly slotted into the bottom corner. Moments later, Hughes volleyed wide from another Leesley delivery.

​Radcliffe tried their luck from range, but the Tigers’ defence held firm, with Tobi Joseph making a crucial block.

Worksop nearly doubled their lead before the break when Hutchinson teed up Joseph, but his strike went straight at goalkeeper Hewelt.

​Hughes continued to threaten early in the second half, forcing another save, before Radcliffe grew into the game. Glendon flashed wide, and Hughes later missed a big chance from a Waterfall cross.

​The turning point came in the 78th minute when David Ball pounced inside the box to level.

Cogill produced a goal-line block to keep them out, but the pressure told as in the 84th minute, Gardner’s free-kick was tapped home by Thornley to complete the comeback.

​Worksop next host Southport FC on Saturday.