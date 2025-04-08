Spirited display earns SJR U21s point at Dronfield Town

Aaron Redfern

SJR Worksop earned a well-deserved point on the road after a spirited performance against Dronfield Town FC.

Under 21's

Dronfield Town FC 1-1 SJR Worksop

The hosts started the brighter of the two sides, capitalising on a lapse in concentration from the SJR defence to score from a corner within the first ten minutes. However, SJR quickly found their rhythm and began to assert themselves on the game. Zak Pressley was instrumental in midfield, dictating play with composure and finding pockets of space to launch attacks.

Their efforts paid off on the half-hour mark when Jaiden Pigott produced a moment of brilliance, driving forward before threading a clever pass through to Leon Hulme, who made no mistake in slotting home the equaliser.

After the break, SJR came out firing and took control of the game, displaying some impressive free-flowing football. The wingbacks caused constant problems for the Dronfield defence with their relentless runs and smart switches of play.

Chances came thick and fast, with Aaron Redfern, Jaiden Pigott, Rhys Cunnington, and Leon Hulme all testing the Dronfield keeper. Hulme, in particular, was unlucky not to add to his tally with a series of well-struck efforts.

Despite SJR’s dominance, the hosts had their moments too, but debutant goalkeeper Luke Staniland was equal to the challenge, pulling off some crucial saves to keep the scores level.

The best chance to steal all three points came in the final ten minutes when Luke Newton was played through beautifully by Hulme, only to see his powerful effort crash agonisingly off the post.

Defensively, SJR stood firm, with Kieran Wright putting in a commanding performance at the back, effectively nullifying Dronfield’s pacey attacking threats.

While there were several standout performances across the pitch, the Man of the Match accolade went to Aaron Redfern, whose tireless energy and drive in midfield were key to SJR’s strong showing.

A great team effort.

