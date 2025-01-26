SJR Worksop's U21's beaten despite taking early lead

Kallum Clarkson

SJR Worksop U21 were beaten 3-1 by G3A despite taking an early lead inside five minutes.

Kallum Clarkson capitalized on a defensive mistake by the home side, pressing high up the pitch and finishing clinically. Buoyed by the early goal, SJR continued to push forward, creating chances for a second.

However, G3A gradually grew into the game, applying pressure on the SJR defense. Goalkeeper Cliff kept SJR in the lead with several excellent saves.

As the first half wore on, G3A found their equaliser with a well-timed through ball that split the SJR defence, leveling the score just before half-time.

The second half began with G3A in the ascendancy. They struck twice in quick succession, capitalizing on lapses in concentration at the back for SJR. The quick double put G3A 3-1 ahead, leaving SJR with a mountain to climb.

Despite the setback, SJR showed great character, dominating the latter stages of the match with confident, attacking football. Zak Presley, James Hamilton, and Leon Hulme all came close with efforts that narrowly missed the target. However, SJR couldn’t find the finishing touch to claw their way back into the game.

Although the result was disappointing, the performance was encouraging. It was SJR’s most promising display after three games, with plenty of positives to build on. There is still room for improvement, but the team is starting to gel and show their potential.