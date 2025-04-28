SJR Worksop youngsters shine on debut season

SJR UNDER 9's

It's been a debut season to remember for SJR Worksop Under-9s Academy in the Junior Premier League (JPL).

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formed in February 2024, the squad built from talented young players from the surrounding areas quickly gelled together and delivered an outstanding first year.

The team won their JPL league in impressive style and also claimed victory in a pre-season tournament, setting the tone for a season full of success. Their campaign culminated in a hard-fought JPL play-off final, where they were narrowly beaten on penalties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Player development has been at the heart of the Academy's philosophy, and the progress this season has been remarkable. The defensive unit, led by goalkeeper Archie alongside Jake, Wyatt, Theo, and Edison, provided a solid foundation throughout the year. Going forward, Freddie, Louie, and Rouban offered a constant attacking threat, while Riley, Oscar, and Harry led the line brilliantly, sharing plenty of goals between them.

After such a promising start, SJR Worksop Under-9s Academy are now expanding to two Under-10's teams for next season. The future is bright as they look to continue developing both current and new talented players.