SJR Worksop Women’s Development keep up their title push

Lucie Spendiff

SJR Worksop Women’s Development kept up their title push with a 3-1 win over Mind Over Matter FC.

Sarah Harvey and Aimee Roper scored the goals to ensure the double was done over Mind Over Matter.

SJR started brightly, looking to control possession and patiently build their attacks. Their pressure on the opposition’s defence allowed midfielders Aimee Roper, Ayesha Stead, Sarah Harvey, and Katie Baldwin time and space on the ball.

It was Harvey who broke the deadlock with a stunning 35-yard strike.

SJR continued to dominate and carve out goal-scoring opportunities but were repeatedly denied by the Mind Over Matter goalkeeper.

Against the run of play, Mind Over Matter found a breakthrough. A defensive lapse allowed their striker to go one-on-one with SJR goalkeeper Abbie Kent.

With both teams battling for control, the game became scrappy, and neither side could find a breakthrough before halftime.

SJR came out with renewed energy, determined to regain the lead. They took control of possession, pressing high and pinning Mind Over Matter deep in their own half.

The defensive trio of Lucy Rixham, Lucie Spendiff, and Robyn Snee stood firm, quickly shutting down any attacking threats.

SJR’s persistence paid off when Robyn Snee delivered a dangerous cross into the box. It evaded everyone at the near post but fell perfectly for Roper at the back post, who kept her composure to slot the ball into the net.

With momentum on their side, SJR continued to press forward, limiting Mind Over Matter’s chances. Lucie Spendiff put in a standout defensive performance, making key tackles to deny the opposition any clear-cut opportunities.

SJR’s third goal came from a brilliant counterattack, starting from the back. Lucy Rixham played the ball into Stead, who found Roper bursting down the wing. Roper shaped to cross but instead caught the goalkeeper off guard, as her delivery floated into the far corner of the net.