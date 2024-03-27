Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emily Myatt led the way with four goals as a superb first half saw SJR 6-0 to the good.

SJR sprang into life in the fourth minute when good build-up play through Markham and Baldwin sent Myatt through one on one with the keeper where she coolly slotted home hard and low to the right.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SJR started to ramp up the authority by playing down the flanks along with slick one touch passing.

Lauren Bell - SJR's Player of the Match.

The inevitable came in the 13th minute after good work down the left.

Sosan Mohammadi turned two players at the edge of the box to slip in Myatt for her second one on one with the result being exactly like the first for 2-0.

With momentum clearly with SJR, minutes later, with Barlborough under pressure, the ball fell to Watkinson from 25 yards and she picked out the top corner in the 16th minute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mounting pressure down the right inevitably sprung Myatt again, who broke one tackle and smashed home her hat-trick goal on 23 minutes for 4-0.

Unrelenting attacking led to the fifth SJR goal minutes later with the irresistible Myatt claiming her fourth of the game after another break down the right and a superb cross from Bellamy.

In the 35th minute SJR capped off yet another attack down the flank to shoot past the GK from the edge of the box by Bellamy, SJR going in 6-0 up and half-time.The second half started sluggishly and SJR paid the price with two quickfire goals against them in the 47th and 48th minute.

SJR composed themselves and tightened things up once again.

However, in the 56th minute a sloppy clearance led to Barlborough’s third goal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This goal made SJR press on even harder, and they once again regained control and started to dominate again.

The reward came in the 63rd minute when Sosan Mohammadi broke free for another SJR one on one to make it 7-3.