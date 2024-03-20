SJR Worksop Women still in title race after draw at Gainsborough Trinity

After their last two games had been postponed for different reasons, SJR started the strongest and camped out in opposition territory.Emily Murphy had a shot on the angle after skipping past two defenders, the goalkeeper tipping it wide.A corner led to a shot smacking off the Gainsborough post and a goalmouth scramble ensued, but the finish couldn't be found due to some great blocking by the Gainsborough defenders.Emily Myatt then broke away and went one versus one with the keeper, but her shot flew over the bar.Aimee Roper and Amy O Brien were causing Gainsborough problems in the wide areas.Gainsborough got a foothold and before long were knocking on the SJR door with Rachael Bell, Abbie Lister and Lucie Spendiff quashing the attacks.Unfortunately the first time SJR didn't deal with a forward ball Gainsborough struck when a half clearance fell to a midfielder, who struck a thunderbolt into the SJR net This seemed harsh on SJR, but it shook the team and Gainsborough were now in the ascendency.SJR set off in the second half like they did the first, on top with Sarah Harvey, Shannon Brookes and Lauren Cundy pulling the strings in midfield.Naomi Childerley had replaced Roper and she was starting to pick passes.Lister headed a corner over and O'Brien rounded the keeper but couldn't get the shot off.A Gainsborough break saw the striker one versus one with goalkeeper Walker, it was Walker who won the battle making a terrific save.With time running out SJR rang the changes.Lauren Bell came into the midfield and started breaking attacks up, and putting SJR on the front foot.With a final throw of the dice SJR changed their formation, whichprompted a change from Gainsborough that played into SJR's hands.And with time running out, Murphy broke free of the flat back four and slipped the ball past the on ushing keeper into the net.Gainsborough still had time to head a cross onto the SJR post.The timing of the goal and the nature of the game made it feel like a win for SJR.The ladies next game is a long away trip to Skegness.