SJR Worksop Women push title challengers in defeat at Sheffield FC

Battling SJR Worksop Ladies went down 2-0 at league leaders Sheffield FC last weekend.

SJR made a very good fist of a difficult game, but came away with nothing to show for their efforts in the end.

As expected Sheffield got on the front foot and made the early running in the game.

Lauren Brogan was making things tick for SJR and started the move that led to SJR’s first real flurry on the Sheffield goal.

Lauren Cundy in action for SJR Women.

However, not long after Brogan had to be replaced after picking up a hamstring strain.

Sheffield were looking to press on, but didn't really trouble Emily Hallam in the SJR goal, despite having the majority of the possession.

The SJR defence held firm making sure the scores were level at half-time.

SJR got on the front foot after the break with Millee Clarke, Emily Murphy and Beth Scarll creating openings, but the finishing touch couldn't be applied.

Lauren Bell and Rachael Kelly were working tirelessly in the midfield, but it was a mistake that finally opened up the SJR defence, when a loss of possession on the SJR right led to Sheffield gaining the ball.

SJR’s defence couldn't recover in time and with Sheffield having a player extra at the back, she superbly turned and smashed the shot past Hallam into the goal.

The Sheffield striker cut in on to her left foot not long after and bent a shot that was going into the net, however Hallam had different ideas and superbly turned it wide.

The game was being run by Sheffield with SJR trying to get out on the counter.

With legs tiring and a foul in the build up Sheffield eventually scored their second with a well taken finish into the net.

SJR gave a good account of themselves and will need this kind of attitude and approach in the remaining fixtures if they are going to have a chance at staying in the division.

They have 10 big games coming up, starting with Mansfield Town at home on Sunday.