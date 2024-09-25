SJR Worksop Women one step from club history after FA Cup win over York Railway Institute

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

SJR Worksop Women stayed on course to make club history as they chase a place in the FA Cup First Round Proper for the first time after beating York Railway Institute 3-2.

That set them up for a Third Qualifying Round away tie at Spennymoor Town on Sunday, 13th October with a First Round place prize to the winners.

Club chairman Andrew Guest said: “We wish York Railway Institute the best for the rest of the season.

"It's great to have another FA cup tie for the ladies. “York got to the first round proper last season and it would be nice if we could emulate something similar.

Emily Myatt celebrates a brace of FA Cup goals.

"However, it's back to league action for the girls first as they play Rotherham United away.”

Sunday saw a highly anticipated cup match against a team from the same level, but in a different region.

It was always going to be a difficult game and one that would be a tie of fine margins. York got on the front foot first, but after 15 minutes SJR settled and started to create the better chances. Unfortunately though it was York that struck first. This didn't rock SJR and they came straight back on the attack. Emily Myatt was through one against one with the goalkeeper but somehow placed the ball over after doing all the hard work. Straight after that Millee Clarke played a pass into the path of Myatt, who this time did rifle in the equaliser. This spurred SJR on and they had more chances to take the lead but couldn't quite find the finishing touches. Against the run of play, York retook the lead when the ball somehow found its way into the goal from a set piece. Not long after Alice Hill found herself in space on the left and she bent a lovely long range shot over the York goalkeeper into the top of the net to make it 2-2.

The second half started with York coming out strong, but SJR quelled their initial attempts with Lauren Cundy, Abbie Lister, Hill, Amy O Brien and debutant Lauren Brogan all looking comfortable. While the midfield were getting possession and bouncing the ball around, Beth Scarll, Charlotte Finch and Myatt were starting to take control. And with Emily Murphy and Clarke making things happen up front the next goal seemed as if it would go SJR’s way. And it came when Myatt went on a run that saw her fire an unstoppable shot into the bottom right hand corner. Autumn Marshall replaced Brogan and SJR seemed to make sure the game would be theirs by being solid defensively and looking threatening going forwards.

With the game coming to a close and it still being tight, York, to their credit, came rushing forward, forcing a string of corners that SJR defended stoutly.

SJR Player of the Match was Emily Murphy.