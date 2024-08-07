SJR Worksop Women made it two pre-season wins out of two in style as they hammered Maltby Main 10-2.

The midfield of Shannon Brookes, Beth Scarll and Emily Myatt were controlling the game and it was a Scarll pass that set away Emily Murphy who slotted in her first of the game.Jade Henderson was next to score when the ball came to her on the edge of the box, Henderson unleashing a thunderbolt that was still rising when it hit the roof of the Maltby net.At 5-1 Maltby started to look tired and with SJR looking in the mood and the players starting to click with each other it looked like SJR could score every time they went forward.Scarll shot wide, Alice Hill forced a save from the Maltby keeper, Robyn Snee shot narrowly wide, and Cundy drove forward and missed the target.Autumn Marshall was pulling the strings in the center of midfield bouncing the ball about, and when Lauren Bell did one of her usual runs that breaks lines, the wing back found herself with only the keeper to beat, but she shot straight at her.However, Murphy showed how to finish when she was put through again by Scarll as, with all the goal to aim at, Murphy tucked away her fourth of pre season.Murphy added another one to her tally in similar fashion slotting past the keeper.Alice Hill then warmed the keeper’s hands after picking the ball up driving and towards the edge of the box.A corner won by Snee was delivered precisely into the box by Murphy, where arriving unmarked was Cundy to thunder her header into the net.Amy O’Brien cut onto her right foot and unleashed a shot that the goalkeeper failed to deal with and it squirmed into the goal for number nine, before Lilly Brown went through to complete the scoring.Credit to Maltby who showed enough to suggest they'll have a good season in the league they play in and they kept going throughout the game.For SJR the pre-season continues with upcoming games against Chesterfield Thursday at Shirebrook School and Handsworth Sunday at Olivers Mount.