SJR Worksop Women collect league title trophy at awards night
SJR Worksop Women picked up their East Midlands North League champions trophy at the end of season awards at the weekend.
⭐️🏆⭐️The women had pipped much more fancied Oughtibridge, Dronfieid and Gainsborough to take the league title, beating local rivals Retford FC 4-3 in a thrilling last game of the season to seal success.
That capped off a very good season for the club overall.
A spokesman said: “The cup is now ours to keep forever.
"It will go on show at our home ground and will be remembered as the first trophy won under the SJR banner.
“If you’re interested in trialing for our First Team or Development team then either inbox us or email [email protected].”