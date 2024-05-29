Watch more of our videos on Shots!

SJR Worksop Women picked up their East Midlands North League champions trophy at the end of season awards at the weekend.

⭐️🏆⭐️The women had pipped much more fancied Oughtibridge, Dronfieid and Gainsborough to take the league title, beating local rivals Retford FC 4-3 in a thrilling last game of the season to seal success.

That capped off a very good season for the club overall.

A spokesman said: “The cup is now ours to keep forever.

Players and staff from SJR Worksop Women with their trophy.

"It will go on show at our home ground and will be remembered as the first trophy won under the SJR banner.