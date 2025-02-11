SJR Worksop women clinch first ever cup semi-final place

SJR Worksop secured their place in their first-ever cup semi-final with a solid 2-0 victory over a determined and hard-working Notts County Development side. Following last week’s impressive performance, this match was more about getting the job done and progressing in the competition. Despite Notts County’s efforts, SJR never looked in real danger, as much of the game was contested in midfield. The first real chance of the match fell to Emily Myatt, who fired over the bar with her left foot. SJR then broke the deadlock following a well-worked move down the right. Emily Murphy’s incisive pass split the defense, allowing Laura Ferguson to get a shot away. While her effort was blocked, the rebound was inadvertently turned into the net by an unfortunate Notts County defender. Before halftime, Myatt came close again, forcing a save with a header from a Charlotte Finch free-kick, but clear-cut chances remained limited. The second half saw SJR dominate possession, spending most of the period in the Notts County half. However, chances remained at a premium. Lauren Brogan curled a free-kick just wide, Finch struck the post with a header from a corner, and Mia McDonald fired off target after some excellent work by Murphy. Notts County had a rare opportunity with a long-range strike, but SJR goalkeeper Emily Hallam comfortably dealt with the effort. The result was sealed late on when a Ferguson corner led to a goalmouth scramble, with McDonald reacting quickest to turn the ball home. It was a professional and controlled display from SJR, who extended their winning streak to six games. While they weren’t at their fluent best, they never looked troubled and managed the game effectively. Credit to Notts County for their effort, but ultimately, SJR’s quality prevailed. Next up, they travel to face Kiveton Park in another cup tie on Sunday.

