SJR Worksop Vets see off Mail Coach to go top of the table
The first 30 minutes saw the best football the Over-35s side have played since forming and Mail Coach couldn’t live with them, which led to a lot of frustration and some questionable tactics.
It was Jay Bownes who opened the scoring with a hooked volley.
And this was soon followed by a successful Shane Whaley penalty after Guest was bundled over by their centre back.
Grayson and Heaver were showing their class, while Guest and Whaley fought with their back four, who were trying to bully their way back into the match.
After the restart Daniel Wiltshire was introduced and netted his customary goal after a great ball from Heaver.
Bownes had to leave on the hour and his presence in the middle was missed almost immediately.
Mail Coach put on some pressure without getting through the defence, but then a lucky toe-poke found its way through into the net.
SJR saw the game through with some top defending from Williams, Edwardson and Rawson, though Mail Coach did pull another back with seconds remaining, but by then it was was too little too late.
This was a performance that really brought the team together with a combination of quality and toughness.
