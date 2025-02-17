SJR Worksop veterans draw at title rivals

Jay Hopwood

SJR Worksop Vets faced their toughest challenge yet, travelling to Chesterfield to take on title rivals Galaxy in a highly anticipated clash where they came away with a 1-1 draw.

The game began as a cagey affair, with both sides feeling each other out. Galaxy settled first, moving the ball well but struggling to create clear-cut chances. SJR soon found their rhythm, with Hopwood looking the most dangerous, driving at the Galaxy defense with purpose.

After 30 minutes, SJR enjoyed their best spell of the game. A well-delivered corner from Danny Scott eventually fell to Chris Rawson on the edge of the box, who struck a superb volley into the net to give SJR the lead.

Galaxy responded by increasing the tempo and were controversially denied an equalizer when a goal was ruled out. However, moments later, former Mansfield Town player Nathan Smith broke the offside trap to level the score.

The second half saw Galaxy dominate possession, aided by their ability to rotate with five substitutes compared to SJR’s two. Despite this, they struggled to break down SJR’s resolute defense. Their best opportunity went begging, with most of their chances coming from crosses into the box rather than clear openings.

SJR showcased immense resilience, reminiscent of their 2011-2015 era, demonstrating organization, discipline, and stubborn defending. The backline of Hayes, Rawson, Williams, and Trowill was outstanding in repelling Galaxy’s advances.

In the end, both teams had to settle for a hard-fought 1-1 draw, with mutual respect evident between the sides.

The return fixture takes place this Saturday at 2 PM at Manton Club.