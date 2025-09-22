SJR Worksop U21's secure battling away win

Actin

SJR Worksop U21's claimed a 2-1 win at Club Thorne.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They started the game brightly, using the pace of wingers Jamie Mudd and George Colton to stretch Thorne’s defence. Despite having the better of the early exchanges, the visitors found themselves a goal down against the run of play.

Undeterred, SJR stuck to their game plan and continued to play some neat football. Thorne’s main threat came from their aerial approach, launching long balls into the box at every opportunity, but the SJR back four stood firm – winning headers, bringing the ball down confidently, and working it back into wide areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their persistence paid off just before half-time when a corner caused chaos in the box, and Aaron Redfern was on hand to tap home from close range to level the scores.

The second half began slowly for SJR, but they grew into the game as time went on. With 15 minutes left, they were awarded a penalty, and George Colton made no mistake from the spot to put the home side ahead.

The closing stages were a real test of character as Thorne pushed hard for an equaliser with more aerial bombardment, but SJR dug deep and defended heroically. Every player put in a shift, throwing themselves in front of shots and clearing their lines under pressure.

A special mention goes to Man of the Match, Luke Staniland, who was exceptional between the sticks. Calm and commanding, he dealt with every ball into his area, organised his defence brilliantly at set-pieces, and pulled off some outstanding saves to secure the three points.