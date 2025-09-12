SJR Worksop U21s beaten by Bottesford Town in thriller

ACTION

SJR Worksop fell to a 5–3 defeat in a thrilling, end-to-end encounter away at Bottesford Town – but there were plenty of positives to take from the performance.

Bottesford struck first inside the opening ten minutes, capitalising on a short corner that wasn’t dealt with, but SJR responded almost immediately. A misplaced pass from the Bottersford goalkeeper fell kindly to George Colton, who calmly slotted home to bring the game level.

From there, SJR took control of the match, playing some excellent free-flowing football. Their dominance was rewarded when Aaron Redfern finished off a slick team move to put the visitors ahead. Moments later, SJR were handed the chance to extend their lead from the penalty spot, but the well-struck effort rattled the bar and kept the score at 2–1.

Just before half-time, a defensive lapse allowed Bottesford back into the game, and the sides went into the break level at 2–2.

The hosts regained the lead early in the second half from yet another set-piece, but once again SJR showed their character. George Colton was played through and made no mistake, grabbing his second of the match to level the scores at 3–3.

With 20 minutes to go, both sides were reduced to ten men after an incident in SJR’s half. Bottesford then began to take control of the game and scored twice in quick succession to seal the win.

Despite the result, this was a much-improved performance from SJR, who will take plenty of encouragement into their next fixture.