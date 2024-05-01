Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Having played over 20 games the final game had turn into something resembling a movie.

SJR’s closest rivals Eckington Belles girls needed a win against Chesterfield Ladies to win the league.

All SJR could do was win their final game 6-2 and wait.

SJR U12 Girls - league champions.

Manager Andrew Guest said: “As everyone waited, the team gathered around a phone on speaker listening to the Eckington v Chesterfield game in the final minutes.

"As the referee’s whistle rang out it was celebration time as we clinched the league by one point. All the hard work and dedication from everyone involved was definitely worth it.

“Over the last 24 months I’ve had the privilege of managing the U12 girls.

"As a team we’ve been going from strength to strength.

"With the dedication and commitment from the players, parents and coaching staff the team have gelled into not only a good footballing side but a great friendship group.”

The team made a slow start, losing both opening games.

But as the season continued so did the upturn in results and, with a 15 game unbeaten run in the league and only losing four league games all season, SJR put ourselves in a great position for the final push to become champions.