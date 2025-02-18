SJR Worksop take derby honours against Kiveton

Regan Millard

SJR returned to winning ways with a 3-1 win over Kiveton.

The game began at a frantic pace, both sides pressing with intensity and looking to make an early impact. As the match settled, possession remained evenly split, with both teams creating a handful of promising chances but struggling to find the breakthrough.

The turning point came around the 25th minute when a reckless challenge on SJR's Tom Moody resulted in a straight red card for Kiveton. Unfortunately, Moody was unable to continue, leading to the introduction of Hayden Covill.

SJR wasted no time in capitalizing on the numerical advantage. Just minutes later, a pinpoint early cross from Regan Millard found Aaron Redfearn on the edge of the box. With a sublime first touch, Redfearn shifted the ball across his body before rifling a low shot into the bottom corner to make it 1-0.

The hosts nearly doubled their lead moments later, with Redfearn again in a dangerous position, but his effort curled just wide of the post. Despite being a man down, Kiveton remained competitive, stepping up their intensity and carving out a few half-chances, though they failed to seriously trouble the SJR defence before the break.

Kiveton came out with renewed energy, pressing high in search of an equalizer. However, SJR's backline held firm, soaking up the pressure with composure.

The crucial second goal arrived through a moment of high-pressing brilliance. Scott Wesley dispossessed a Kiveton defender, with the loose ball falling to Perry, who instinctively played Millard through on goal. From 20 yards out, Millard showed his class, lifting the ball over the onrushing keeper to make it 2-0.

With a two-goal cushion, SJR looked in control. Despite Kiveton's relentless efforts to stay in the game, it was the home side who remained the bigger threat. The third goal soon followed a well-delivered cross into the box was met by Perry, who pounced with a clinical poacher's finish from six yards out. 3-0.

Kiveton, to their credit, never stopped pushing. Their perseverance paid off in the closing stages when a momentary lapse in SJR's concentration allowed them to grab a late consolation with a stunning strike into the top corner.