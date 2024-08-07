A controversial late winner saw Staveley Reserves beat SJR Worksop 2-1 in their season opener in the Central Midlands League Premier Division North.

The visitors looked set for victory until they conceded two late goals, though believe the home side’s winner came off a hand, but the officials disagreed.

Just six weeks from the end of last season, SJR returned to action on Friday night to kick off the new season.

As the game got underway, Staveley looked to take control on home turf, moving the ball well and keeping hold of possession looking for the right moment to open between the lines.

Matty Templeton put SJR ahead.

SJR took hold of a deep shape, making it hard for Staveley to break them down but then counter them on the break with pace.

The best effort of the half come from a SJR corner and it was Stead with a free header at the back post who put it just over the bar as both sides went in goalless at half-time.

SJR were lively on the restart and looked the more threatening team.

And on 55 minutes Matty Templeton found himself some space in the middle of the pitch and drove forward, beating his man, and then hit a 25 yard rocket into the top corner of the net.

The game seemed in control for SJR and it looked only a matter of time before they scored again with some good chances produced.

But near the end legs were starting to give and Staveley took advantage and used their fitness to turn the game on its head and pile the pressure onto the SJR back line.

With a scrappy bit of play around the corner of the SJR box, a Staveley player managed to get the ball across the area and put it away to find the equaliser.

With only a couple minutes remaining, Staveley never gave up and found a second after another bit of scrappy play down in the corner saw the ball again find its way across into the SJR box and, with what looked a handball into the net, Staveley claimed the winner.

After such a good 70 minutes of play for SJR, controlling the game up until the closing minutes, it was a tough turn of events to lose the three points and go home with nothing.