SJR Worksop secure back-to-back wins

SJR Worksop secured back-to-back home wins after beating Blidworth Welfare 2-0

Right from the kickoff, SJR took control of the game, pressing high and causing problems for the Blidworth defence. Despite creating a handful of chances, they struggled to seriously test the visiting goalkeeper in the early stages.

The breakthrough came from a well-delivered free kick just inside the opposition's half. Aaron Pickersgill floated in a pinpoint cross, and Hayden Covill rose highest to meet it with a powerful header, scoring his first goal for the club and giving SJR a deserved lead.

After the opener, the game became a closely contested battle, with both sides enjoying spells of possession. Blidworth managed to carve out a few half-chances, but the SJR defence remained solid, dealing comfortably with any danger.

The second half mirrored the first, with little to separate the two teams in what was an intense, hard-fought encounter. Chances were limited as both defences stood strong, making it a tactical battle rather than an open game.

However, the decisive moment came after the introduction of Dyson Betts. A well-timed through ball found the run of Aaron Redfearn, who kept his composure and slotted the ball home to double SJR's lead.

Despite Blidworth's persistence in search of a way back into the game, SJR stood firm, showing discipline and resilience to see out the match.

