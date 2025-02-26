SJR Worksop secure back-to-back wins
Right from the kickoff, SJR took control of the game, pressing high and causing problems for the Blidworth defence. Despite creating a handful of chances, they struggled to seriously test the visiting goalkeeper in the early stages.
The breakthrough came from a well-delivered free kick just inside the opposition's half. Aaron Pickersgill floated in a pinpoint cross, and Hayden Covill rose highest to meet it with a powerful header, scoring his first goal for the club and giving SJR a deserved lead.
After the opener, the game became a closely contested battle, with both sides enjoying spells of possession. Blidworth managed to carve out a few half-chances, but the SJR defence remained solid, dealing comfortably with any danger.
The second half mirrored the first, with little to separate the two teams in what was an intense, hard-fought encounter. Chances were limited as both defences stood strong, making it a tactical battle rather than an open game.
However, the decisive moment came after the introduction of Dyson Betts. A well-timed through ball found the run of Aaron Redfearn, who kept his composure and slotted the ball home to double SJR's lead.
Despite Blidworth's persistence in search of a way back into the game, SJR stood firm, showing discipline and resilience to see out the match.