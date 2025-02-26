SJR Worksop secure back-to-back wins

Aaron Redfern

SJR Worksop secured back-to-back home wins after beating Blidworth Welfare 2-0

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Right from the kickoff, SJR took control of the game, pressing high and causing problems for the Blidworth defence. Despite creating a handful of chances, they struggled to seriously test the visiting goalkeeper in the early stages.

The breakthrough came from a well-delivered free kick just inside the opposition's half. Aaron Pickersgill floated in a pinpoint cross, and Hayden Covill rose highest to meet it with a powerful header, scoring his first goal for the club and giving SJR a deserved lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the opener, the game became a closely contested battle, with both sides enjoying spells of possession. Blidworth managed to carve out a few half-chances, but the SJR defence remained solid, dealing comfortably with any danger.

The second half mirrored the first, with little to separate the two teams in what was an intense, hard-fought encounter. Chances were limited as both defences stood strong, making it a tactical battle rather than an open game.

However, the decisive moment came after the introduction of Dyson Betts. A well-timed through ball found the run of Aaron Redfearn, who kept his composure and slotted the ball home to double SJR's lead.

Despite Blidworth's persistence in search of a way back into the game, SJR stood firm, showing discipline and resilience to see out the match.