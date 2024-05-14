Watch more of our videos on Shots!

SJR WORKSOP beat Harworth Colliery 3-1.

Friday night our men’s team faced Harworth in their final fixture of the season.

Both teams looked to get on the front foot right from the off, getting the ball forward quickly but with no real chances from either side to begin with.

As the first half progressed and SJR was the ones who looked likely to score with a few good chances but to no avail, however a spell of classy play when a nicely lobbed pass from Wesley found Taylor inside the 18 yard box who brought it down perfectly who then cut the ball across his body and fired home to take the lead 1-0.

KIZZA TALOR

With the game in the home teams hands, Harworth kept pushing the long ball onto the back line of Furness Boyd Greaves and Moody dealt with everything that was thrown at them, young keeper Reece King never being troubled.

Shortly before the half time whistle, the home side found their second of the game with a free kick finding Boyd at the back post who headed across the net and it was Baines who throw his body at it to head home nicely to make it 2-0.

Second half underway and a change to the back line due to injury saw the introduction of young Mckernan. Still a very long way to go for the home side as yet and harworth come out and looked to step it up a gear to find some foothold in the game, but with the midfield three of Tongue Wesley and Baines controlling the game Harworth was still struggling to find that chance they needed.

The home side still never took the foot off the pedal and kept pushing for another goal to try and put the game to bed, with the front three of Ashmore, Mullen and Taylor it only looked a matter of time.

With the game now taking a turn, and SJR losing a couple of players to injury we saw the introduction of Betts, Guest, Edwards fresh legs livened it up a little.

The away side eventually managed to find that first goal, Harworth midfielder Till with an absolute rocket from 30 yards found the corner of the SJR net to make it 2-1.

The game now tightening up the next goal was vital to either team, and not for the lack of trying from both teams.

With around fifthteen minutes remaining Ashmore found some space for himself on the edge of the box, cutting inside the defender to fire his shot and rattled the crossbar and bounced out where young Callum Edwards who followed it up nodded home to make it 3-1.

SJR seemed in control to see the game out, with the final introduction of young Jake Scott to help tighten the game up and see the result off, the home side took all 3 points and well deserved win!

A fantastic result for the lads and a thoroughly deserved victory! A brilliant finish to what has been a great season!

We’d like to thank all the Spectators for coming down and supporting the lads week in week out, everyone in the club, the staff, committee, ground staff and all the players throughout the season.

Good luck to our Development team who play their Cup Final on Saturday 25th May 2.30pm kick off at Doncaster Knights Rugby Ground