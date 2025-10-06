SJR Worksop produce best display of the season

New Captain

SJR Worksop came out on top in a hard-fought battle against one of the league’s toughest opponents, earning a deserved 3–1 win over Hatfield Town.

The opening 20 minutes were a physical contest, with both sides fighting for control in difficult conditions. Hanson, Wesley, and Tong set the tone early with their aggression and determination, ensuring SJR matched Hatfield’s intensity across the pitch.

Once the game began to settle, SJR found their rhythm and started to dominate possession. The breakthrough came when Moody played in Bean down the flank, who delivered a superb cross for Tong to rise highest and power home a header.

Just two minutes later, Bean turned provider again, setting up Redfern with one of his trademark driving runs, and the midfielder kept his composure to slot home for 2–0. Hatfield rallied towards the end of the first half, but the defensive unit of Moody, McKernan, Boyd, and Hanson, supported by goalkeeper Hill, stood firm to protect the lead.

The second half turned scrappy as conditions worsened, and Hatfield eventually pulled one back following a spell of pressure to make it 2–1. SJR’s response was excellent — rather than sit back, they pushed forward again. Alex Bennett, who had been a threat all afternoon, was unlucky to see a well-taken goal controversially ruled out.

Hatfield continued to push but were met with a blue-and-black wall at every attempt. The introductions of Thackery, Colley, and Millard injected fresh energy and composure into the side, helping SJR regain control in the closing stages.

Late on, Bean capped off a superb all-round performance when he broke clear of the defence and finished emphatically to seal a 3–1 victory — a statement win that underlines SJR’s quality and resilience.