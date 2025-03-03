SJR Worksop over 35s seal spot in Sid Butterfield Cup final

Daniel Wiltshire

SJR Worksop’s Over 35s secured their place in the Sid Butterfield Cup final with a hard-fought 4-2 victory over Elite FC, a side from the division above.

The game started brightly for SJR, as they moved the ball well and controlled possession. Around the 20-minute mark, David Heaver weaved past two defenders before being brought down in the box. Daniel Wiltshire stepped up and dispatched the penalty with confidence to give SJR the lead.

However, as the half progressed, SJR lost their rhythm, allowing Elite back into the game. Their situation worsened just before halftime when Heaver pulled up with a hamstring injury, forcing a reshuffle as the versatile Andrew Guest came on in his place.

Elite struck back immediately after the restart, with a cross-turned-shot looping in at the back post to level the score. SJR responded well, raising the tempo and regaining control. A pinpoint cross-field ball from Nowell found Wiltshire, who produced a stunning Bergkamp-esque first touch before finishing with the outside of his boot—his fifth goal of the competition.

The match then took a dramatic turn. SJR goalkeeper Mark Latham was shoved out of his area while collecting the ball, prompting the linesman to flag for a foul. Initially, there was confusion as the referee considered showing a red card, but after discussion, Latham was only booked. Elite took full advantage of the resulting free-kick, curling it in to make it 2-2.

Moments later, the balance shifted again when former SJR first-team player Austin Henry received a straight red card for a late challenge on Jay Bownes, leaving Elite with ten men.

SJR seized the momentum and pressed forward. Another well-placed cross-field ball found Guest at the far post, where he expertly turned his marker before setting up Jay Hopwood to fire SJR back in front.

With ten minutes remaining, Hopwood put the game beyond doubt, unleashing a powerful strike from the edge of the box to grab his second and seal SJR’s place in the final.