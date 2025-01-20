SJR Worksop over 35's progress in the cup

James Munson

After a six-week break, SJR Worksop’s over-35s returned to action in challenging circumstances.

Veteran Dean Thackery, making his first start of the season at the age of 53, had to come off after 20 minutes due to fatigue, replaced by Andrew Guest. Moments later, Daniel Wiltshire capitalized on a cross from the right wing, rising brilliantly to head home and give SJR a 1-0 lead.

Askern responded quickly, exploiting SJR on the break and equalizing with a well-executed goal. SJR had a chance to regain the lead when Andrew Guest found himself through on goal but chose to square the ball rather than take the shot himself.

At halftime, a tactical reshuffle and the introduction of Pete Scott added structure and energy to SJR’s play. The adjustment paid off as Marc Trowill, making his debut, linked up well with Danny Scott to set up Wiltshire for his second goal of the game, restoring SJR’s lead.

Controversy struck when James Munson appeared to be fouled in the box, but the referee waved away appeals for what seemed a clear penalty. Despite Askern throwing men forward in search of an equalizer, the SJR backline—comprising Trowill, Guest, Williams, Talbot, and goalkeeper Adam Beard—held firm to secure victory and progress to the quarterfinals.

A gritty performance from SJR Worksop, highlighted by Daniel Wiltshire’s clinical finishing and Marc Trowill’s assured debut, sets the stage for an exciting next round.