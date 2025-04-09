SJR Worksop over 35s clinch first Sid Butterfield Cup with 6-2 victory over High Green in Sheffield
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Over 35s Sid Butterfield Cup Final
SJR Worksop 6 - 2 High Green
Goals: Daniel Wiltshire (2), Shane Whaley, Jay Bownes, Jay Hopwood, James Munson
Man of the Match: Danny Scott
SJR Over 35s made history by lifting their first-ever cup under the SJR banner – and they did it in style, with a commanding 6-2 win over High Green in the Sid Butterfield Cup Final.
With a full-strength squad available, there was a quiet confidence running through the team from the first whistle. SJR dominated possession early on, although clear chances were initially limited. High Green posed a threat in the air, and it took a stunning save from Mark Latham to keep the score level. However, after 25 minutes, SJR were caught out at the back post and High Green took the lead.
The response was swift. Just five minutes later, Daniel Wiltshire clinically equalised after a superb pass from Chris Ryde. The introduction of Danny Scott soon after brought immediate balance to the side. SJR began to take full control, and it showed in a brilliant 10-minute spell.
Wiltshire grabbed his second of the match following a smart link-up between Lewis Grayson and an unselfish assist from Shane Whaley. Confidence was flowing, and then came the moment of the match. Jay Hopwood brought the ball down from the sky, drove at the defence, exchanged passes with Wiltshire, and rifled home from 25 yards – a goal worthy of any final.
Early in the second half, David Alder Heaver was introduced, causing problems down the flank. The fourth goal came soon after, with Danny Scott and Shane Whaley combining before Whaley smashed home a deserved goal.
Pete Scott came into midfield for the final half-hour and helped SJR take full control. The fifth goal came from a corner, with Jay Bownes rising highest to head home.
With the game in hand, James Munson and Allan Edwardson were brought on, and Munson made an instant impact with his energy and sharpness. High Green were awarded a soft penalty and converted to make it 5-2, but SJR had the final say. A clearance from Bownes found Munson, who stayed composed to lob the onrushing goalkeeper.
It was a brilliant all-round performance from the lads, capped off by a vintage display from the oldest man on the pitch – Danny Scott – who earned a well-deserved Man of the Match.
A huge moment for the club.
The first SJR Senior team to win a cup final under the SJR banner.
And they did it the right way – together, with class.