SJR Worksop Ladies end first season with survival

SJR Worksop Ladies capped off their debut season in the East Midlands Counties Premier League with a crucial 1-0 away victory against Mansfield Town Ladies — a result that guarantees their place in the division for next season.

The equation was simple: a draw or win would secure survival. But it wouldn’t be easy against a Mansfield side who had beaten SJR 2-0 just two weeks earlier.

Mansfield started strongly, before SJR saw chances through Emily Murphy and Rachael Kelly go begging.

Defensively, SJR were solid. Lauren Brogan, Rachael Bell, and captain Charlotte Finch formed a resolute backline, limiting Mansfield to speculative long-range efforts.

Mansfield then came closest to scoring with a powerful long-range shot that looked destined for the top corner — but Emily Hallam produced a stunning save to keep the scores level. Since joining the club, Hallam’s presence has greatly boosted the team’s confidence, and this save was a defining moment.

From that point, SJR began to grow in confidence. Beth Scarll and Leah Harrison became increasingly influential in midfield, linking up play and driving the team forward. Brogan stepped up into midfield to initiate attacks, while Bell continued to win aerial battles and break up Mansfield’s momentum.

The second half saw SJR come out with renewed purpose. Now with the wind behind them, they forced a string of corners that put pressure on the Mansfield defence.

Laura Ferguson was a constant menace, and a clever free-kick routine between Scarll and Finch led to a mix-up between the Mansfield goalkeeper and defender. The resulting corner was whipped in by Scarll, and after a goalmouth scramble, Ferguson was on hand to poke the ball over the line and give SJR the lead.

Alice Hill — a model of consistency this season — caused problems down the left, linking up effectively with Cundy and Ferguson to keep Mansfield pinned back. Millee Clarke, looking back to her best, turned sharply and slipped a perfectly weighted pass through to Ferguson, whose shot was tipped wide.

Hill then released Clarke again, who twisted and turned before unleashing a shot that forced another excellent save. Ferguson was nearly there for the rebound, but the ball was just out of reach.

Cundy blazed over from a Hill cut-back, and Clarke had yet another effort blocked, followed by a thunderous strike that cannoned off the post. SJR were relentless.

At the other end, Hill made a crucial block at the back post to deny Mansfield a late equaliser. The hosts kept pushing, with a trademark long-range shot flashing just wide, reminding SJR the game wasn’t over yet.

As Myatt was dragged to the floor deep into stoppage time, the referee blew the final whistle — triggering scenes of celebration from the visiting players and staff. Against all odds, SJR Worksop Ladies had secured their place in the Premier Division for another season.

SJR will face Mansfield again in the League Plate Final on May 18th. If these past encounters are anything to go by, it promises to be another thrilling contest.