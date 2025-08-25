SJR Worksop get first win of the season

Aaron Redfern

SJR Worksop took their chances to beat Staveley Reserves 3-0 and get a first win of the season.

The game really seemed to have a strong flow from both teams early on, but SJR definitely took their chances when they came.

The first goal was a perfect example of that, capitalizing on a Staveley corner. The quick counter-attack, with Redfearn’s intelligent pass through to Bean, showed real composure under pressure. Bean’s finish was clinical—just what you want in a tight game like this.

That immediate boost of confidence was key for SJR, and even after hitting the post from another corner soon after, they didn’t back off.

Instead, they kept their foot on the gas, showing real intent to find a second. On the flip side, Staveley kept pushing to get back into the game, but their attacks seemed to lack the same sharpness and precision when it mattered. SJR’s defense, on the other hand, was a picture of calm under pressure.

The second goal came at a perfect time, with Moody’s pass to Thackery being a real highlight. It was a great ball to split the defense, and Thackery’s first touch to control it and then finish it was outstanding. That made it 2-0, and while it didn’t feel like the game was fully done and dusted, it certainly gave SJR a comfortable cushion.

Despite Staveley continuing to push for an equalizer, SJR’s back line never looked rattled, which was a key moment of control for them. They dealt with the pressure well and never allowed Staveley to find a real breakthrough.

It’s clear SJR really showed their mental toughness in the second half. Even though Staveley came out strong after the break, SJR didn’t buckle under the pressure. The key moment early in the second half—the incredible save from the keeper to deny McKernan’s header—was a real turning point. The keeper did everything right to keep it out, but Colley was in the right place at the right time to slam it home and make it 3-0. That was a real killer blow for Staveley, as it put them even further behind, but SJR still had to work hard to see the game out.

Staveley’s persistence was commendable—they didn’t give up and continued to push, but the SJR defence was organized and resolute. They didn’t allow any soft chances, and that kind of discipline throughout the second half is what allowed them to protect that clean sheet.

The subs coming in—Scott, Watson, and Sathiyanatham—looked to have made an impact too, keeping things fresh and helping maintain the high standards on both sides of the ball. They did their bit to make sure SJR didn’t lose focus and finished strong.