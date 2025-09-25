SJR Worksop exit the cup at the hands of Frickley

Alex Boyd MOM

SJR Worksop’s cup journey came to an end after a 1-0 defeat to Frickley Athletic, despite a spirited performance that saw them create the better of the chances across the ninety minutes.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The opening 45 minutes were evenly contested, with both sides probing but unable to find a breakthrough. Half-chances fell at either end, but neither goalkeeper was truly tested, and the teams went in level at the break with the score still goalless.

After the restart, SJR began to take control of the game, keeping possession well and pinning Frickley back. Several promising opportunities were fashioned, but the visiting goalkeeper stood firm to deny them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Against the run of play, Frickley took the lead from a well-struck free-kick, leaving SJR with work to do. The response was immediate, with the home side pushing forward and continuing to carve out chances.

SJR thought they had found their equaliser when Bean tucked the ball home, only for the effort to be ruled out for offside. Undeterred, the hosts kept pressing, but despite their dominance, they could not find a way past the inspired Frickley goalkeeper.

Late drama saw strong appeals for a penalty in the final minute waved away, sealing SJR’s exit from the competition.

Although disappointed to bow out, SJR can take encouragement from a strong attacking display. Attention now turns to the league, with Hatfield visiting on Tuesday 4th October.