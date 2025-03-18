SJR Worksop ease past Rossington Main reserves

Oliver Perry

SJR beat Rossington 3-0 on their return to home soil.

The game started at a high tempo, with both teams looking to make an early impact.

However, it was SJR who looked the more dangerous going forward.The breakthrough came from a well-worked move down the right flank, ending in a pinpoint cross into the box. Timing his run to perfection, Olly Perry arrived at the right moment to poke the ball home.

Despite falling behind, Rossington remained competitive, pressing hard to find an equaliser before the break. However, SJR’s defence stood firm, dealing comfortably with any pressure to ensure they went into halftime with their lead intact.

The second half saw SJR push to extend their advantage, creating several chances early on. The crucial second goal eventually arrived when the ball fell to Luke Tong inside the area. Wasting no time, he rifled his effort into the roof of the net, giving the keeper no chance.

With the game in their control, SJR showed no signs of easing off. Fresh legs were introduced with all five substitutes making an impact, piling more pressure on the visitors. Rossington’s goalkeeper produced a series of excellent saves to keep the scoreline respectable, but the third goal always felt inevitable.

As the game neared its conclusion, SJR finally sealed the victory. A loose ball fell to Lee Betts, who took it down calmly before slotting it past the keeper to put the result beyond doubt. 3-0.To their credit, Rossington battled until the final whistle, but SJR’s disciplined and clinical performance secured a vital three points, keeping their momentum strong in the league.With confidence high, SJR will now look to repeat the feat in next week’s reverse fixture away at Rossington.