SJR Worksop development suffer title blow

Kian Smith

SJR Worksop fell to a disappointing 4-2 defeat against top-of-the-table rivals Kinsley Boys in a game of two halves.

The visitors took the lead after 15 minutes and quickly doubled their advantage five minutes later from the penalty spot. SJR struggled to impose themselves and were well below their usual standards, with Kinsley dominating the opening exchanges. The situation worsened just before halftime when a long-range effort found the bottom corner, leaving SJR trailing 0-3 at the break.

A much-needed second-half shake-up saw the introduction of captain Chris Ryde and top scorer Taylor Thackery—both delayed due to traffic. Their impact was immediate, as Thackery’s driving run into the box drew a reckless challenge, winning SJR a penalty. However, Callum Wright’s effort was well saved by the Kinsley goalkeeper.

Undeterred, SJR began to show passion and fight, with Ryde leading by example. Their persistence paid off on the hour mark when Thackery was once again brought down in the box. This time, he stepped up himself and confidently converted the penalty to pull one back.

Momentum was firmly with SJR, and just ten minutes later, Thackery was on the scoresheet again, linking up well with Wright before guiding the ball home to make it 2-3.

With the home side now in full control, they pushed hard for an equaliser, but Kinsley struck the decisive blow with five minutes remaining. As SJR committed men forward, they were caught on the counter, and a clinical finish sealed the visitors’ victory.