SJR Worksop Development knocked out of League Shield after a 2-0 defeat to Middlewood Ladies.

SJR Worksop started brightly, moving the ball well and creating early chances. Tammy Hessey was at the heart of the attacking play, linking up with Lily Brown, who squared the ball back to her for what looked like the opening goal—only for the linesperson’s flag to rule it out.

Defensively, SJR remained solid, limiting Middlewood’s attacking opportunities. The backline worked hard to keep them at bay, with goalkeeper Abbie Kent stepping up when needed, sweeping up danger and making key interventions.

SJR continued to press forward, launching attacks through Katie Baldwin and Tammy Hessey. A well-placed goal kick from Abbie Kent found Hessey, who played through Elissa Dixon, but she was unable to convert. Despite numerous promising chances for Elissa Dixon, Lily Brown, and Tammy Hessey, SJR couldn’t find the breakthrough in the first half, which ended goalless.

With a strong first-half performance behind them, SJR aimed to maintain control and find the opening goal. However, it was Middlewood Ladies who struck first. A well-delivered set-piece saw their striker rise above the SJR defence, and although Abbie Kent managed to get a hand to the ball, she couldn’t keep it out.

SJR responded with determination, continuing to push forward with Tammy Hessey leading the attacking efforts. They maintained pressure for long spells, limiting Middlewood’s opportunities and coming close to an equaliser when a corner led to a goalmouth scramble—only for the ball to hit the side netting.

Despite their efforts, SJR were undone again by another set-piece, as Middlewood doubled their lead.