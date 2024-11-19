SJR Worksop Development hit 10 to progress in County Cup
Kian Smith led the way with five goals and four assists in a game to remember followed by fellow striker Taylor Thackery with four goals to his name.
Owen Stead chipped in with an header from a set play straight off the training ground to add to the scoresheet.
Hemsworth had their moments with some creative play in spells and pulled two goals back, one an equaliser at 1-0 and added another to make the score 4-2 at half-time.
The second period saw SJR up the pace with the older opposition tiring and a further six goals were added.
This was another mature and clinical performance from the young SJR side against very physical opponents.