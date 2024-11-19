SJR Worksop Development hit 10 to progress in County Cup

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

SJR Worksop progressed to the third round of the County Cup with an empathetic 10-2 victory over Hemsworth Over-35s with an exceptional all-round team performance.

Kian Smith led the way with five goals and four assists in a game to remember followed by fellow striker Taylor Thackery with four goals to his name.

Owen Stead chipped in with an header from a set play straight off the training ground to add to the scoresheet.

Hemsworth had their moments with some creative play in spells and pulled two goals back, one an equaliser at 1-0 and added another to make the score 4-2 at half-time.

Kian Smith - five goals and four assists for SJR.

The second period saw SJR up the pace with the older opposition tiring and a further six goals were added.

This was another mature and clinical performance from the young SJR side against very physical opponents.