SJR Worksop Development hammer Frickley Ladies

SJR Worksop Development thrashed Frickley Ladies 11-0 to continue their fine form in the league’s Shield competition

From the opening whistle, SJR asserted their dominance and wasted no time making their mark on the game.

The breakthrough came just three minutes in when Lily Brown capitalized on a defensive header from Lauren Bell, racing through the Frickley defence before calmly slotting the ball into the net.

SJR continued to control possession and dictate the tempo. Their pressing play paid off when Elissa Dixon found herself one-on-one with the Frickley goalkeeper, slotting the ball between her legs to double the lead.

Moments later, a brave challenge by Katie Baldwin caused a loose ball in the box, allowing Elissa Dixon to react quickest and finish into an open goal.

SJR were relentless, immediately pushing forward after the restart. This time, it was Katie Baldwin who kept her composure in front of goal to score SJR’s fourth.

Just before halftime, Imogen Bownes added a fifth with a clinical finish into the roof of the net after a perfectly weighted pass from Ayesha Stead.

SJR wasted no time in resuming their dominance, striking twice in quick succession after the restart.

Despite worsening weather conditions, SJR continued to pile on the pressure. Brown broke through the Frickley defence once again, keeping her cool to slot home her second of the game, before Aimee Roper made it 9-0

SJR reached double figures when Ayesha Stead capped off a strong attacking move. The final goal of the game came courtesy of Elissa Dixon, securing her hat-trick. A well-struck effort from Tammy H deflected into Dixon’s path, and she made no mistake, calmly finishing to round off a dominant performance.