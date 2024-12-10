SJR Worksop Development fall to first defeat in seven games as Bottesford punish red card

By Andrew Guest
Contributor
Published 10th Dec 2024, 08:46 BST
Updated 11th Dec 2024, 12:29 BST
SJR Worksop Development suffered their first defeat in seven games as they went down 3-2 at home to Bottesford.

In a first half that offered little chances for both sides in terrible playing conditions the half ended without a score on the board at 0-0.

The second period saw SJR take an early 1-0 lead after 50 minutes when youngster Will Bates robbed the defender of the ball to advance and finish into the far bottom corner of the goal on his full debut.

A second was added five minutes later when Taylor Thackery weaved into the box only to be chopped down when in on goal for a blatant penalty kick.

SJR Man of the Match Harvey Taylor.placeholder image
SJR Man of the Match Harvey Taylor.

Thackery duly picked himself up to take the spot kick and despatch past the keeper for a

2-0 lead.

But just five minutes later Bottesford hit back with a goal to make the score 2-1.

Things got worse for SJR when a dubious handball decision was awarded to the opposition which was put away from the spot for the equaliser.

With the conditions getting worse a draw looked the most likely outcome.

But with 10 minutes remaining SJR were reduced to 10 men for an off the ball incident and a minute from time Bottesford found a way past the 10 men to snatch victory.

It was a bad day for SJR to throw away a 2-0 lead and not perform to the high standards that have been set so far this season with a well below par performance.

But they have a chance to get back on track with another home fixture on Saturday against Dearne.

Harvey Taylor was named SJR Man of the Match.

