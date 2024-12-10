SJR Worksop Development fall to first defeat in seven games as Bottesford punish red card
In a first half that offered little chances for both sides in terrible playing conditions the half ended without a score on the board at 0-0.
The second period saw SJR take an early 1-0 lead after 50 minutes when youngster Will Bates robbed the defender of the ball to advance and finish into the far bottom corner of the goal on his full debut.
A second was added five minutes later when Taylor Thackery weaved into the box only to be chopped down when in on goal for a blatant penalty kick.
Thackery duly picked himself up to take the spot kick and despatch past the keeper for a
2-0 lead.
But just five minutes later Bottesford hit back with a goal to make the score 2-1.
Things got worse for SJR when a dubious handball decision was awarded to the opposition which was put away from the spot for the equaliser.
With the conditions getting worse a draw looked the most likely outcome.
But with 10 minutes remaining SJR were reduced to 10 men for an off the ball incident and a minute from time Bottesford found a way past the 10 men to snatch victory.
It was a bad day for SJR to throw away a 2-0 lead and not perform to the high standards that have been set so far this season with a well below par performance.
But they have a chance to get back on track with another home fixture on Saturday against Dearne.
Harvey Taylor was named SJR Man of the Match.