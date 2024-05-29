SJR Worksop Development fall at final hurdle in cup against Bentley Village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

SJR Worksop Development fell at the last hurdle as they were beaten 2-1 by Bentley Village in an entertaining Doncaster Saturday Football League Cup final at Doncaster Knights RUFC’s Castle Park stadium.

SJR led at half-time but saw Bentley hit back with two quickfire replies after the break to take the trophy.

Nervous but up for the challenge ahead, there was a determination on SJR faces pre-match and also a sense of pride in reaching the club’s first final as a senior Saturday side. With a couple of players away it showed they had depth within the squad those coming in wanting to play their part. SJR started the strongest on the front foot taking the game to Bentley, not giving them time on the ball with the central three of Chris Ryde, Owen Stead, and Ryan Hurcombe keeping their midfield honest and letting them into the game.

In turn the outlets of Evan Stead and Theo Weaver were proving their worth with constant running and showing for the ball in an attacking manner, but also working hard getting back to cover their defensive duties.

Luke Morris puts SJR ahead in the final.

A good move and quick attack led to a corner for SJR where a great delivery from Weaver found Luke Morris rising the highest to head home the opener. This settled SJR down and they never looked really troubled, reducing Bentley to half chances, the back three of Morris, Richard Priest and Divine standing strong. Callum Wright was putting himself about up top but on 35 minutes came off worst in a tackle and after trying to carry on him get there first to be then pushed over in the box.

SJR all looked at the referee who gave a goal kick instead of a penalty. As expected Bentley came out fighting after the break.

However King in goal was never really tested as the team was holding firm with both sides being reduced to half chances and both keepers not being troubled.

But fortunes swung on the hour when a mistimed tackle in the SJR box was deemed to be a penalty by the referee.

Up stepped a Bentley player who seemed to mis-hit the ball which bobbled over the feet of King to level.

Bentley’s spirits were now lifted and they found another gear, pushing SJR back and five minutes later another controversial decision outside the box gave them a free kick which from this they scored their second of the game.This knocked the stuffing out of SJR for a few minutes before they pulled together and settled down again.

With a couple now looking tired and a couple carrying knocks, fresh bodies were introduced with Kieran Taylor into the middle of the park for Chris Ryde, who had given everything as captain, and Kian Smith for Stead.

Unfortunately, not long after, Smith had to come off due to an injury.

SJR still created chances, Taylor going through one on one only to be denied by the post and Callum Edwards having a chance blocked on the line. SJR changed formation, pushing bodies forward looking for a equaliser, Liam Cross in the middle trying to unlock Bentley’s defence. However, they were holding firm. Jaden headed over the bar from close range and a couple of goalmouth scrambles didn’t lead to anything.

Bentley were looking dangerous on the counter, but the SJR defence now of Luke Divine and Owen who replaced the evergreen Richard Priest were holding them at bay. With the last minute of the game nearly up, the Bentley defence cleared their lines and with the ball in the SJR half the final whistle blew. A spokesman said: “The management team would like to say how proud of all the players who have played their part in a fantastic season, finishing second in the league and reaching a cup final.