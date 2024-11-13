Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

SJR Worksop Development turned on the style to produce a magnificent 8-0 away win at local rivals Harworth.

Clearly up for the deby day battle, Ryan Hurcombe hit home a wonderful 30 yard strike to make it 1-0 after only seven minutes.

Ten minutes later a through ball by Divine Malakai proved perfect for Kian Smith to run onto and smartly finish.

On 27 minutes a Smith cross was finished left footed by Taylor Thackery and it was 3-0.

Big derby day away win for SJR Worksop at Harworth.

SJR were now fully in control and on 35 minutes from another Smith assist, Evan Stead rifled his shot past the Harworth keeper.

Two minutes later Smith was again involved with the assist as he set up Taylor for his second to make it 5-0 at half-time.

Within a minute of the start of the second half, Taylorhad completed his hat-trick.

SJR continued to knock the ball around, looking comfortable with the ball, with the back three rarely troubled and creating plenty of chances at the other end.

The next goal came from the penalty spot as Smith was brought down in the box and up stepped Cole Purcell to coolly finish to the keeper’s left.

After a number of substitutions, SJR forced a corner from which Theo Weaver picked out Hurcombe to head home his second of the game and complete the rout.

This was a brilliant performance by the whole team, everyone playing their part in a well deserved win.