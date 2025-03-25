SJR Worksop complete the league double over Rossington Reserves

Management

SJR Worksop completed the league double over Rossington Reserves with a hard-fought 1-0 victory, securing another crucial three points on the road in challenging conditions.

Fresh off a win in the reverse fixture, SJR started brightly, immediately applying pressure. Their early dominance paid off when a long throw caused havoc in the Rossington box. Regan Millard rose highest to meet it, his header crashing off the crossbar before Scott Wesley reacted quickest to guide the rebound home. 1-0.

Despite the strong start, worsening weather and a deteriorating pitch made fluent football difficult for both sides. SJR had a strong penalty appeal waved away when Oliver Perry was brought down in the box after cleverly turning his man.

While SJR looked the more dangerous going forward, Rossington continued to pose a threat, pushing up the pitch but struggling to create clear-cut chances against a well-organized SJR backline.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with both teams battling against the conditions. Rossington grew into the game, knowing they were still in with a chance at just one goal down. The best opportunity of the half fell to young Layland Harrison, who reacted sharply to a loose ball and finished well—only for the goal to be ruled out for a marginal offside decision.

With Rossington pushing until the final whistle, SJR had to dig deep defensively, showing resilience to see out the game and secure another valuable victory.