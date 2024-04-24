SJR Worksop complete double over Phoenix Flames
SJR’s squad was give a lift with Charlie Baird making his return after three weeks out.
Phoenix proved to be hard to break down early on as SJR played tidy football but lacked that cutting edge.
Phoenix looked dangerous on the break and eventually caught SJR out when they were awarded a penalty, converted to go 1-0 up.
This woke SJR up and minutes later Baird hit a trademark strike with and worldie from 25 yards.
Going into the second half the tempo needed to increase and it did.
Tom Mullen found a way through and finished clinically to give SJR the lead.
Ten minutes later Luke Tong got his reward for another solid display when he tapped home following a Mullen free kick.
Veteran striker Andrew Guest was brought on for the last 20 minutes and got himself on the scoresheet when he hit one of the sweetest strikes of his long career, rather than choosing to run closer to goal and inevitably get robbed of the ball.
Jack Greeves was the standout player with another great display of leadership in the heart of the defence.
Attention now goes to Saturday when SJR host league leaders Dearne & District and they are hoping for a big crowd to see them take on the best team in the league.