SJR Worksop celebrate best season to date

By Andrew GuestContributor
Published 25th Jun 2024, 16:29 BST
SJR Worksop celebrated their most successful season to date at their annual awards night last weekend.

All four senior teams packed out Manton Club on Friday to celebrate a fantastic season with the highlight being the women's team’s East Midlands North League Championship victory.

Trophy winners on the night included:

Goals of the Season: Tayla Watkinson, Chad Lake, Emily Murphy, and Chris Ryde.

Players Player

Leading Goalscorer: Tom Mullen, Emily Myatt, Beth Roe, and Callum Edwards.

Bob Young Chairman Player of the Year: Lauren Bell and Kizza Taylor

Kevin Stafford Players’ Player of the Year: Callum Edwards, Rachael Bell, Ebony Griffiths, and Matty Templeton.

Pat Maloney Manager’s Player of the Year: Joe Vaughan, Lauren Cundy, Theo Weaver, Divine Malakai, and Tayla Watkinson.

