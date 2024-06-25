SJR Worksop celebrate best season to date
and live on Freeview channel 276
All four senior teams packed out Manton Club on Friday to celebrate a fantastic season with the highlight being the women's team’s East Midlands North League Championship victory.
Trophy winners on the night included:
Goals of the Season: Tayla Watkinson, Chad Lake, Emily Murphy, and Chris Ryde.
Leading Goalscorer: Tom Mullen, Emily Myatt, Beth Roe, and Callum Edwards.
Bob Young Chairman Player of the Year: Lauren Bell and Kizza Taylor
Kevin Stafford Players’ Player of the Year: Callum Edwards, Rachael Bell, Ebony Griffiths, and Matty Templeton.
Pat Maloney Manager’s Player of the Year: Joe Vaughan, Lauren Cundy, Theo Weaver, Divine Malakai, and Tayla Watkinson.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.