SJR Worksop celebrate best season to date

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

SJR Worksop celebrated their most successful season to date at their annual awards night last weekend.

All four senior teams packed out Manton Club on Friday to celebrate a fantastic season with the highlight being the women's team’s East Midlands North League Championship victory.

Trophy winners on the night included:

Goals of the Season: Tayla Watkinson, Chad Lake, Emily Murphy, and Chris Ryde.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Players Player

Leading Goalscorer: Tom Mullen, Emily Myatt, Beth Roe, and Callum Edwards.

Bob Young Chairman Player of the Year: Lauren Bell and Kizza Taylor

Kevin Stafford Players’ Player of the Year: Callum Edwards, Rachael Bell, Ebony Griffiths, and Matty Templeton.