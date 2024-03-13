SJR Worksop A continue cup triple glory chase with win over Denaby United

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Callum Edwards and man of the match Jayden Thackery both hit braces to send their side marching on, having already cemented two semi-final spots.

An early goal was a great start with only five minutes on the clock.Theo Weaver made a run down the wing after being set up by Kian Smith for Weaver to deliver a great cross to the far post for Jayden Thackery head home.

Many more chances were created but the final ball let them down.

Ryan Parker and Kian Smith aided by Cole Proctor were toiling away on a dodgy pitch, which wasn’t helping the game to flow and was becoming a bit scrappy .

Callum Edwards could have added a second but shot narrowly wide from a good angle.

The second half saw the introduction of 17-year-old Harvey Taylor Brayford, who began to get his foot on the ball from his midfield position linking up with Parker with Smith pushing further forward.

And a second goal soon arrived five minutes in when Edwards found his way into the box only to be chopped down when in on goal.

Edwards duly stepped up to fire the spot kick home.

Any threat that Denaby posed was efficiently dealt with by the back three of Richard Priest, Owen Stead and Divine Malakai.

A third goal was added on the hour when a long throw from Malakai was headed down by Thackery for fellow striker Edwards to tap home for his second of the game.

Changes were made with Callum Wright replacing the injured Toby Knowles, and it was Wright on 63 minutes who put a pinpoint ball from the right into the box for Thackery to finish with a fine diving header into the bottom corner.

The final changes saw Jackson Lambert and 17-year-old Tom Painton enter the fray for some much needed game time.

With the game all but over Denaby did pull a goal back when some sloppy defending allowed a shot on goal to make it 4-1.